Flash Flood Warning issued August 26 at 5:03PM PDT until August 26 at 8:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

FFWVEF

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

South Central Inyo County in south central California…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 815 PM PDT.

* At 503 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Stovepipe Wells, Shoshone, Homewood Canyon-Valley Wells, Panamint

Springs and Tecopa.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.