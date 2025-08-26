Flash Flood Warning issued August 26 at 5:03PM PDT until August 26 at 8:15PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
FFWVEF
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
South Central Inyo County in south central California…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 815 PM PDT.
* At 503 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Stovepipe Wells, Shoshone, Homewood Canyon-Valley Wells, Panamint
Springs and Tecopa.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.