Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 26 at 4:06PM PDT until August 26 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
SVRVEF
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern San Bernardino County in southern California…
Southern Inyo County in south central California…
* Until 500 PM PDT.
* At 406 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near China Lake
Acres, or near Ridgecrest, moving northeast at 10 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Public.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, fencing and trees.
* Locations impacted include…
Homewood Canyon-Valley Wells and Searles Valley.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.