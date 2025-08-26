Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 26 at 4:06PM PDT until August 26 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

* Locations impacted include… Homewood Canyon-Valley Wells and Searles Valley. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

* At 406 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near China Lake Acres, or near Ridgecrest, moving northeast at 10 mph.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

