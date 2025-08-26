Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued August 26 at 4:06PM PDT until August 26 at 5:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Northwestern San Bernardino County in southern California…
Southern Inyo County in south central California…

* Until 500 PM PDT.

* At 406 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near China Lake
Acres, or near Ridgecrest, moving northeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Public.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, fencing and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Homewood Canyon-Valley Wells and Searles Valley.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

National Weather Service

