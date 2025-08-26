Special Weather Statement issued August 26 at 1:10PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 110 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Hwy 18 Between Baldwin Lake And Lucerne Valley, or north of Big Bear
City. This thunderstorm was nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Lucerne Valley and Hwy 18 Between Baldwin Lake And Lucerne Valley.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.