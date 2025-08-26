Special Weather Statement issued August 26 at 1:58PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 157 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Hwy 247 Between Lucerne Valley And Barstow, or 7 miles south of

Daggett. This thunderstorm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Hwy 247 Between Lucerne Valley And Barstow.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.