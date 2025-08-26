Special Weather Statement issued August 26 at 3:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 300 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Hwy 247 Between Lucerne Valley And Barstow, or near I-15 Between

Victorville And Barstow, moving northeast at 5 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

I-15 Between Victorville And Barstow, Hwy 247 Between Lucerne Valley

And Barstow, and Helendale.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.