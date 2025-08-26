Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued August 26 at 3:57PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 357 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 7 miles northeast of El Mirage to near
Adelanto. Movement was northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Victorville, Adelanto, El Mirage, Pinon Hills, Phelan, Mountain View
Acres, Helendale, and Oro Grande.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

