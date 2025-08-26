Special Weather Statement issued August 26 at 3:57PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 357 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles northeast of El Mirage to near

Adelanto. Movement was northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Victorville, Adelanto, El Mirage, Pinon Hills, Phelan, Mountain View

Acres, Helendale, and Oro Grande.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.