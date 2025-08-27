Special Weather Statement issued August 27 at 3:32PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 331 PM MST/331 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a couple of
strong thunderstorms from 9 miles south of Desert Center to 9 miles
northwest of Palo Verde. These storms were nearly stationary.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include…
Desert Center, Blythe, Cibola, Palo Verde, and Ripley.
This includes the following highways…
CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 99 and 139.
CA Route 78 between mile markers 70 and 80.
CA Route 177 near mile marker 1.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.