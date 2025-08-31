Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Heat Advisory issued August 31 at 12:46PM PDT until September 2 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Temperatures 93 to 100 expected for the valleys and
mountains. Temperatures up to 106 expected for the Inland Empire.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Bernardino and Riverside
County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Valleys, and
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Monday to 6 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

National Weather Service

