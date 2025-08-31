Heat Advisory issued August 31 at 12:46PM PDT until September 2 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Temperatures 93 to 100 expected for the valleys and

mountains. Temperatures up to 106 expected for the Inland Empire.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Bernardino and Riverside

County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Valleys, and

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Monday to 6 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.