Heat Advisory issued August 31 at 5:29AM PDT until September 2 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures up to 105 expected.
* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Bernardino and Riverside
County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Valleys, and
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Monday to 6 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.