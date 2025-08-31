Skip to Content
Heat Advisory issued August 31 at 5:29AM PDT until September 2 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Published 5:29 AM

* WHAT…Temperatures up to 105 expected.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Bernardino and Riverside
County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Valleys, and
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Monday to 6 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

National Weather Service

