Heat Advisory issued September 1 at 5:32PM PDT until September 2 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Temperatures in the low 90s to low 100s, highest in the

Inland Empire.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Bernardino and Riverside

County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Valleys, and

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in

shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency! Call 9 1 1.