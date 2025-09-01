Heat Advisory issued September 1 at 5:33AM PDT until September 2 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures exceeding 100 degrees expected.
* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Bernardino and Riverside
County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Valleys, and
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM PDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in
shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.