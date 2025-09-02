Heat Advisory issued September 2 at 12:42PM PDT until September 2 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Temperatures in the 90s.

* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Bernardino and Riverside

County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Valleys, and

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car

interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.