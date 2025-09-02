Heat Advisory issued September 2 at 4:13AM PDT until September 2 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures in the 90s expected.
* WHERE…Orange County Inland Areas, San Bernardino and Riverside
County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Valleys, and
Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.