Special Weather Statement issued September 2 at 7:56AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

Published 7:56 AM

At 756 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Mt San Jacinto State Park, moving northwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is
possible.

Locations impacted include…
Palm Springs, Mt San Jacinto State Park, Idyllwild-Pine Cove, Hwy 243
Between Banning And Idyllwild, Cathedral City, Banning, southwestern
Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, Cabazon, Whitewater, North Palm
Springs, Mountain Center, and Morongo Indian Reservation.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

