Special Weather Statement issued September 2 at 8:54AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 854 AM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Redlands, moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Riverside, San Bernardino, Moreno Valley, Redlands, Yucaipa, Perris,

Highland, Colton, San Jacinto, Beaumont, Banning, Loma Linda,

Mentone, Hiwy 330 Between San Bernardino And Running Springs, March

Afb, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Grand Terrace, Calimesa,

Highgrove, and Lakeview.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.