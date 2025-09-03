Flash Flood Warning issued September 3 at 4:48PM PDT until September 3 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 448 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Flash flooding likely occurring.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Cima, Cima Road, and Morning Star Mine Road.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.