Flash Flood Warning issued September 4 at 2:35PM PDT until September 4 at 4:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 235 PM PDT, Doppler radar continued to indicate thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches
of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Excelsior Mine Road along with rural areas of San Bernardino County
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.