Flash Flood Warning issued September 4 at 2:35PM PDT until September 4 at 4:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 235 PM PDT, Doppler radar continued to indicate thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches

of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Excelsior Mine Road along with rural areas of San Bernardino County

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.