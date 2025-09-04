Flash Flood Warning issued September 4 at 3:25PM PDT until September 4 at 7:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

FFWPSR

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 730 PM PDT.

* At 325 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Palo Verde and Cibola.

This includes CA Route 78 between mile markers 65 and 74.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.