Flash Flood Warning issued September 4 at 3:25PM PDT until September 4 at 7:30PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
FFWPSR
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until 730 PM PDT.
* At 325 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.25 and 0.75 inches of
rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Palo Verde and Cibola.
This includes CA Route 78 between mile markers 65 and 74.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.