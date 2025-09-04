Flash Flood Warning issued September 4 at 4:43PM PDT until September 4 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

FFWVEF

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 745 PM PDT.

* At 443 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Vidal Junction, and Highway 62 from

Vidal Junction to mile marker 100.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.