Flash Flood Warning issued September 4 at 6:21PM PDT until September 4 at 7:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 621 PM PDT, Doppler radar continued to indicate thunderstorms

over southern San Bernardino County. Heavy rain from earlier storms

is likely producing significant runoff affecting Highway 62 and

southern portions of Highway 95. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29, Vidal Junction, and Highway 62 from

Vidal Junction to mile marker 100.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.