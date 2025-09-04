Flash Flood Warning issued September 4 at 7:33PM PDT until September 4 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

FFWVEF

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 900 PM PDT.

* At 733 PM PDT, Heavy rain has ended, but runoff continues to pose

a threat of flooding. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Highway 95 At Mile Marker 29.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.