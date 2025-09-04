Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 4 at 7:44PM PDT until September 4 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

By
New
Published 7:44 PM

SVRVEF

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Central San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 830 PM PDT.

* At 743 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest
of Essex, or 13 miles southeast of Mitchell Caverns, and is nearly
stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Essex.

This includes Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 93 and
108.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content