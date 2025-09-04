Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 4 at 7:44PM PDT until September 4 at 8:30PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

SVRVEF

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Central San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 830 PM PDT.

* At 743 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest

of Essex, or 13 miles southeast of Mitchell Caverns, and is nearly

stationary.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Essex.

This includes Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 93 and

108.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.