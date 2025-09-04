Special Weather Statement issued September 4 at 3:04PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 303 PM MST/303 PM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong

thunderstorm 13 miles southwest of Palo Verde, or 35 miles northwest

of Martinez Lake, moving southeast at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include…

Cibola and Palo Verde.

This includes CA Route 78 between mile markers 55 and 80.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.