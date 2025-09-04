Special Weather Statement issued September 4 at 3:41PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ
At 341 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 21
miles southwest of Palo Verde, or 33 miles southeast of Desert
Center, moving south at 10 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern
Imperial and Riverside Counties.
This includes CA Route 78 between mile markers 58 and 69.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.