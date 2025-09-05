Flash Flood Warning issued September 5 at 3:36PM PDT until September 5 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

FFWVEF

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

South Central Clark County in southern Nevada…

* Until 645 PM PDT.

* At 336 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Searchlight, Cima, Nipton Road Mile Marker 3, Nipton and Nipton

And Ivanpah Roads.

This includes Interstate 15 in California near mile marker 176.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.