Flash Flood Warning issued September 5 at 3:36PM PDT until September 5 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
FFWVEF
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
South Central Clark County in southern Nevada…
* Until 645 PM PDT.
* At 336 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Searchlight, Cima, Nipton Road Mile Marker 3, Nipton and Nipton
And Ivanpah Roads.
This includes Interstate 15 in California near mile marker 176.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.