Flash Flood Warning issued September 5 at 4:10PM PDT until September 5 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
At 410 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,
creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Searchlight, Cima, Nipton Road Mile Marker 3, Nipton and Nipton
And Ivanpah Roads.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.