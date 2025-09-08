Wind Advisory issued September 8 at 9:20PM PDT until September 10 at 1:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected. Gusts to 55 mph for the desert slopes and mountain

ridges.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Riverside County Mountains, San

Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts, and San

Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Tuesday to 1 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds in the mountains are expected

along the mountain ridges and eastern slopes.

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.