Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Wind Advisory issued September 9 at 2:32AM PDT until September 10 at 1:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
Updated
today at 10:12 AM
Published 2:32 AM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Riverside County Mountains, San
Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts, and San
Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 1 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content