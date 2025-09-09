Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued September 9 at 7:29PM PDT until September 10 at 1:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

September 10, 2025 2:57 AM
Published 7:29 PM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Riverside County Mountains, San
Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts, and San
Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 1 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds in the mountains are expected
along the mountain ridges and eastern slopes.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

National Weather Service

