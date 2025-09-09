Wind Advisory issued September 9 at 7:29PM PDT until September 10 at 1:00AM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Riverside County Mountains, San
Bernardino County Mountains, San Diego County Deserts, and San
Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 1 AM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds in the mountains are expected
along the mountain ridges and eastern slopes.
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.