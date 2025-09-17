Special Weather Statement issued September 17 at 2:15PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 215 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles southeast of Chiriaco Summit. This thunderstorm was nearly

stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of Riverside County.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.