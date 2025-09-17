Special Weather Statement issued September 17 at 5:14PM PDT by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 514 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 25

miles west of Palo Verde, or 29 miles southeast of Desert Center.

This thunderstorm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD…Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern

Imperial and Riverside Counties.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.