Flash Flood Warning issued September 18 at 10:10AM PDT until September 18 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

At 1010 AM PDT, Doppler radar and local law enforcement reported

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash

flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported water in the road at Amboy

Road.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings,

creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Old Dale and Wonder Valley.

This includes State Route 62 between mile markers 44 and 56.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.