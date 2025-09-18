Flash Flood Warning issued September 18 at 1:20PM MST until September 18 at 4:30PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

FFWPSR

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona…

Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 430 PM MST /430 PM PDT/.

* At 120 PM MST /120 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5

inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to

1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing

or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Blythe, Ripley, Blythe Airport, Nicholls Warm Springs, Cibola,

East Blythe and Ehrenberg.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.