Flash Flood Warning issued September 18 at 12:36PM MST until September 18 at 3:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

FFWPSR

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona…

Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 345 PM MST /345 PM PDT/.

* At 1236 PM MST /1236 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between

1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts

of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Blythe and Palo Verde.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.