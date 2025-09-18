Flash Flood Warning issued September 18 at 2:13PM PDT until September 18 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

FFWSGX

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 515 PM PDT.

* At 213 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between

0.75 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up

to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Apple Valley, Lucerne Valley, Big Bear Lake, Hwy 18 Between

Running Springs And Big Bear and Fawnskin.

This replaces the Flood Advisory for this area.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.