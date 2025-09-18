Flash Flood Warning issued September 18 at 2:19PM MST until September 18 at 3:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

At 219 PM MST /219 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms

producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3

inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1

inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Blythe and Palo Verde.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.