Flash Flood Warning issued September 18 at 3:05PM MST until September 18 at 4:30PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

11:12 PM
At 305 PM MST /305 PM PDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5
inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5
inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Blythe, Ripley, Blythe Airport, Nicholls Warm Springs, Cibola,
East Blythe and Ehrenberg.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

National Weather Service

