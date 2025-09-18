Flash Flood Warning issued September 18 at 3:38PM PDT until September 18 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

FFWSGX

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 645 PM PDT.

* At 338 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain in near Forest Falls. Between 1 and 1.75

inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5

inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already

occurring.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, low-lying areas and canyons, highways,

streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Mount San Gorgonio, Forest Falls, Banning, northwestern Desert Hot

Springs, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Whitewater and

Morongo Indian Reservation.

This replaces a Flood Advisory for this area.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.