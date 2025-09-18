Skip to Content
Weather Alerts

Flash Flood Warning issued September 18 at 3:38PM PDT until September 18 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

By
New
Published 3:38 PM

FFWSGX

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 645 PM PDT.

* At 338 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain in near Forest Falls. Between 1 and 1.75
inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5
inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already
occurring.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, low-lying areas and canyons, highways,
streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Mount San Gorgonio, Forest Falls, Banning, northwestern Desert Hot
Springs, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Whitewater and
Morongo Indian Reservation.

This replaces a Flood Advisory for this area.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Article Topic Follows: Weather Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content