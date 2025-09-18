Flash Flood Warning issued September 18 at 3:55PM PDT until September 18 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 355 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1

and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of

0.25 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding

is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor

drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Apple Valley, Lucerne Valley, Big Bear Lake, Hwy 18 Between

Running Springs And Big Bear and Fawnskin.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.