Flash Flood Warning issued September 18 at 4:14PM PDT until September 18 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

FFWSGX

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Line burn scar in…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 715 PM PDT.

* At 414 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Line Burn Scar. Between 0.25 and 0.5 inches of

rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is up to 0.75 inches

in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow.

The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose

materials.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around

the Line Burn Scar.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of areas in and around the Line Burn Scar.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

San Bernardino, Yucaipa, Highland, Running Springs, Angelus Oaks,

Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Big Bear, Mountain Home

Village, Hiwy 330 Between San Bernardino And Running Springs, Hwy

18 Between Running Springs And Skyforest and Seven Oaks.

This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and

ditches in the Line Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be

anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in

places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.