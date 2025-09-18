Flash Flood Warning issued September 18 at 4:26PM MST until September 18 at 5:45PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ

FFWPSR

The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Southwestern La Paz County in west central Arizona…

Northeastern Imperial County in southeastern California…

Riverside County in southern California…

* Until 545 PM MST /545 PM PDT/.

* At 426 PM MST /426 PM PDT/, Local law enforcement reported

flooding along State Route 78, with multiple vehicles stuck and

vehicles stopped at Milipitas Wash. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of

rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Blythe and Palo Verde.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.