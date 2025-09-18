Flash Flood Warning issued September 18 at 4:48PM PDT until September 18 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

FFWSGX

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 715 PM PDT.

* At 448 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 0.25 inches of rain have

fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Apple Valley, Lake Arrowhead, Lucerne Valley, Running Springs, Hwy

173 Between Lake Arrowhead And Hesperia, Hwy 18 Between Running

Springs And Skyforest, Skyforest, Hwy 18 Between Running Springs

And Big Bear, Cedar Glen and Green Valley Lake.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.