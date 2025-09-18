Flash Flood Warning issued September 18 at 4:58PM PDT until September 18 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California over and to the north
and west of Big Bear Lake…
* Until 645 PM PDT.
* At 458 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between
1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts
of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding
is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Apple Valley, Lucerne Valley, Big Bear Lake, Hwy 18 Between
Running Springs And Big Bear and Fawnskin.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.