Flash Flood Warning issued September 18 at 5:05PM PDT until September 18 at 6:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

FFWSGX

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Riverside County in southern California…

Northeastern San Diego County in southwestern California…

* Until 600 PM PDT.

* At 505 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain

have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are

possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected

to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Borrego Springs, Hwy 78 Between S2 And Borrego Springs Rd, Hwy 78

Between Banner And S2, Borrego Palm Canyon, Hwy S22 Between

Ranchita And Borrego Springs, Ranchita, Hwy S2 Between Hwy 79 And

Hwy 78, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, Hwy S2 Between

Shelter Valley And Agua Caliente and Los Coyotes Indian

Reservation.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.