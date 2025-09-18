Flash Flood Warning issued September 18 at 5:10PM PDT until September 18 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 510 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain in Oak Glen, near Forest Falls. Between 1 and 2
inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5
inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already
occurring.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Mount San Gorgonio, Forest Falls, Banning, northwestern Desert Hot
Springs, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Whitewater and
Morongo Indian Reservation.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.