Flash Flood Warning issued September 18 at 5:10PM PDT until September 18 at 6:45PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

At 510 PM PDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms

producing heavy rain in Oak Glen, near Forest Falls. Between 1 and 2

inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5

inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already

occurring.

HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing

flash flooding.

SOURCE…Law enforcement reported.

IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Mount San Gorgonio, Forest Falls, Banning, northwestern Desert Hot

Springs, Hwy 38 Between Yucaipa And Onyx Summit, Whitewater and

Morongo Indian Reservation.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of

creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains

will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep

terrain, especially in and around these areas.