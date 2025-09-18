Flash Flood Warning issued September 18 at 5:26PM PDT until September 18 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
FFWSGX
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until 800 PM PDT.
* At 526 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts up
to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Apple Valley, Lucerne Valley, Hwy 247 Between Lucerne Valley And
Barstow and northwestern Johnson Valley.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.