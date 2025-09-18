Flash Flood Warning issued September 18 at 5:26PM PDT until September 18 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

FFWSGX

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until 800 PM PDT.

* At 526 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Additional rainfall amounts up

to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is

ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Apple Valley, Lucerne Valley, Hwy 247 Between Lucerne Valley And

Barstow and northwestern Johnson Valley.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.