Flash Flood Warning issued September 18 at 5:36PM PDT until September 18 at 7:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
At 536 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain over the Line Burn Scar. Between 0.75 and 1.75 inches of rain
have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 inches in 1 hour.
Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow.
The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose
materials.
HAZARD…Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding in and around the Line Burn Scar.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around
the Line Burn Scar.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
San Bernardino, Yucaipa, Highland, Running Springs, Angelus Oaks,
Hwy 18 Between Running Springs And Big Bear, Mountain Home
Village, Hiwy 330 Between San Bernardino And Running Springs, Hwy
18 Between Running Springs And Skyforest and Seven Oaks.
This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks…streams…and
ditches in the Line Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be
anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in
places. If you encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of
creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains
will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep
terrain, especially in and around these areas.