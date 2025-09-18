Flash Flood Warning issued September 18 at 5:53PM PDT until September 18 at 6:30PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA
FFWSGX
The National Weather Service in San Diego has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for…
Riverside County in southern California…
Northeastern San Diego County in southwestern California…
* Until 630 PM PDT.
* At 553 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Borrego Springs, Hwy 78 Between S2 And Borrego Springs Rd, Hwy 78
Between Banner And S2, Borrego Palm Canyon, Hwy S22 Between
Ranchita And Borrego Springs, Ranchita, Hwy S2 Between Hwy 79 And
Hwy 78, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm Desert, Hwy S2 Between
Shelter Valley And Agua Caliente and Los Coyotes Indian
Reservation.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.