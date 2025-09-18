Flash Flood Warning issued September 18 at 8:51AM PDT until September 18 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV

FFWVEF

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

San Bernardino County in southern California…

* Until noon PDT.

* At 851 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water

crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Old Dale and Wonder Valley.

This includes State Route 62 between mile markers 44 and 56.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.