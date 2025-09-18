Flash Flood Warning issued September 18 at 8:51AM PDT until September 18 at 12:00PM PDT by NWS Las Vegas NV
FFWVEF
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
* Until noon PDT.
* At 851 AM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD…Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE…Radar.
IMPACT…Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water
crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Old Dale and Wonder Valley.
This includes State Route 62 between mile markers 44 and 56.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.