Flood Warning issued September 18 at 3:13PM PDT until September 18 at 5:15PM PDT by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of Southwest California, including the following

counties, Riverside and San Diego.

* WHEN…Until 515 PM PDT.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 312 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain

has fallen.

– Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are

possible in the warned area. This replaces a Flood Advisory

for this area.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Borrego Springs, Hwy 78 Between S2 And Borrego Springs Rd,

Hwy 78 Between Banner And S2, Borrego Palm Canyon, Hwy S22

Between Ranchita And Borrego Springs, Ranchita, Hwy S2

Between Hwy 79 And Hwy 78, Hwy 74 Between Anza And Palm

Desert, Hwy S2 Between Shelter Valley And Agua Caliente and

Los Coyotes Indian Reservation.

– https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.